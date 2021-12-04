Tamil Nadu Teacher Gets Class 10 Girl Pregnant, Arrested: Police

According to the police, the teacher (32) belongs to Anthiyur in the district. (Representational)

A school teacher has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly impregnating a minor girl taking coaching classes from him, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the teacher (32) belongs to Anthiyur in the district. The abuse took place some months back and the class X student became pregnant. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint and got the teacher arrested, said the police. The man was remanded in judicial custody today, they added.

