'Girls Only Safe In Mother's Womb, Grave': Chennai Student's Suicide Note

A class 11 student in Tamil Nadu allegedly suffered harassment and stalking for eight months before she gave up. On Saturday, her mother returned from the market to find her hanging in their Chennai home.

"A girl is safe only in the mother's womb and grave," said the teen's suicide note, the words revealing unspeakable pain and desperation, the extent of which was not known even to her family.

The note, which also said, "Stop Sexual Harassment" and ended with "Justice for Me", mentioned three possible harassers.

A male college student has been arrested in Chennai for alleged sex assault.

The young man has confessed, the police claimed today, charging him under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police are investigating whether the girl was harassed by more people, based on her suicide note.

In the past few weeks, there have been four more suicides.