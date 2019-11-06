Tamil Nadu Student Kills Warden After Complaint To Parents Over Absence

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli. (Representational)

An engineering student in Tamil Nadu allegedly stabbed his hostel warden to death after he complained to his parents about his absence from college, the police said.

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli.

G Venkataraman, 45, suffered stab injuries in the abdomen and throat and died while he was being taken to a hospital. The police have arrested the student.

According to police, the student did not attend the college and was absent from the hostel for four days recently without informing authorities.

The student was scolded by his parents after the warden's complaint. Furious, he got into a fight with the warden and stabbed him to death.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.