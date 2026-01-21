Tamil Nadu Student Dies After Taking Borax Following YouTube Weight-Loss Tip

A first-year college student has died after taking a substance called 'venkaaram' (borax) bought from a local shop, as suggested by a social media video, police said.

Kalaiyarasi (19), daughter of daily wager Vel Murugan (51) and Vijayalakshmi from Kamraj Cross Street, Meenambalpuram, Sellur, was studying at a prominent private ladies' college in Narimedu, they added.

Slightly overweight, she was often on the lookout for weight loss tips. Last week, she watched a video on the YouTube channel titled 'Venkaaram to melt fat and slim body', and on January 16, she bought the substance from a native medicine shop near Thermutti, Keezhamasi Street, according to police.

On January 17, she consumed it as per the video, soon developing vomiting and diarrhoea. Her mother rushed her to a private hospital in Munisalai, where she received treatment and returned home.

That evening, symptoms recurred; after treatment at a nearby hospital, she came home complaining of severe stomach pain and blood in stools, clinging to her father and crying.

Around 11 pm, intense vomiting and diarrhoea worsened; neighbours helped rush her to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead en route, police added.

Her body underwent a post-mortem and was handed over to the family; Sellur police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)