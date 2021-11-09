Tamil Nadu Releases Kerala Order Citing Tree Felling Recommendation

Tamil Nadu sought nod for removal of 23 trees and permission was granted for 15. (Representational)

As Kerala froze its order allowing felling of trees in Mullaperiyar vicinity amid political ripples, the Tamil Nadu government today released a copy of the directive which said the permission was following an official's recommendation and was according to a pact between the two states.

It has also emerged that while Tamil Nadu sought nod for removal of 23 trees, permission was granted for clearing 15, which was also later frozen. The order indicates that top Kerala authorities were in the loop in respect to the decision to allow Tamil Nadu to cut trees.

The Tamil Nadu government released a copy of the "Proceedings of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala," giving an order allowing Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees.

The proceedings, dated November 5, 2021 refers to Tamil Nadu's plea to remove 23 trees downstream of Baby Dam and widen the base of existing Baby Dam to strengthen the structure at Mullaperiyar Dam site.

A request was also made for removal of shrubs and bushes in an area of 0.25 hectare out of the leased area to Tamil Nadu as part of the Baby Dam strengthening.

Citing such references, the order said the Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve East Division recommended removal of 15 trees within an approximate area of 40 cents falling within the leased area of Tamil Nadu at the Mullaperiyar Dam site.

"As per Clause 5 of the Principal Deed, the Lessee, Tamil Nadu is permitted to fell the trees, under woods and saplings within the leased areas for the maintenance works."

"The forest produce to be obtained on felling of the trees are neither intended to be used or to be removed outside the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary by the Dam Authorities."

The order of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Bennichan Thomas, permitting the Executive Engineer of Water Resources Department, Cumbum, Tamil Nadu also identifies the species of 15 trees and its specifications in an annexure that are allowed to be removed.

Further, the order said the Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve, East Division would receive the timber and firewood from the dam authorities (Tamil Nadu) and use the same for formation of brushwood gully plugging / brushwood check dam at suitable nearby locations outside the leased area.

A copy of the order was submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department and Principal Secretary, Forests and Wildlife Department, Kerala.

Following Bennichan Thomas's order, Deputy Director (Project Tiger) Periyar East Division AP Sunil Babu on November 6 let the Tamil Nadu official J Sam Erwin know that permission is granted for cutting 15 trees.

On Monday, the Kerala Assembly witnessed noisy scenes over the Left government's order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees as the opposition United Democratic Front (Kerala) demanded a judicial probe into the issue and staged a walkout.

On November 7, the Kerala government froze the order granting permission to Tamil Nadu for felling 15 trees and decided to take action against officials who had issued it, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan for allowing removal of trees.

In Tamil Nadu, opposition parties AIADMK and BJP have been targeting the ruling DMK over the Mullaperiyar issue.

The Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala was built across Periyar River following the Periyar lake lease agreement between Travancore and the Secretary of State for India in 1886. The lease period is 999 years.

The dam's construction took eight years, faced several challenges and was completed in 1895.

The water supply from the dam, which is owned and operated by Tamil Nadu government, serves as the life line of people in southern Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, the pronunciation used is ''Mulla Periyar'' and in Tamil Nadu it is ''Mullai Periyar.''