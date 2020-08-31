Tamil Nadu Police Contribute Over Rs 86 Lakh For Family Of Cop Killed In Blast

The money was a voluntary contribution by police officers in 10 districts in the south zone.

A cheque for Rs 86.50 lakh was on Monday handed over to the family of a police constable who was killed in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, in a bomb attack while trying to arrest an accused.

The money was a voluntary contribution by police officers and personnel in 10 districts in the south zone.

The constable P Subramanian was killed on August 18 when he and a team went to arrest the accused Duraimuthu who threw the bomb.

The accused had also died in the blast.

The cheque was given to P Subramanian's wife and his father by Inspector-General of Police (south zone) S Murugan, Deputy Inspector-General Praveen Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar.