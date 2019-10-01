Tamil Nadu Minister Drinks Treated Sewage Water To Set Example

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani drank a glass of treated sewage water.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Municipal Administration, SP Velumani on Tuesday took everyone by surprise by drinking a glass of treated sewage water that came from the newly inaugurated tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant in Kodungaiyur near Chennai.

In a tweet he said: "Water is precious and when you realise that, respect every drop that comes naturally. Proud to drink the treated water from India's first Tertiary Treatment Plant (TTRO) in Chennai. The 45 MLD (million litres per day) plant was inaugurated by Honourable Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami!"

The Rs 348 crore, 45 MLD TTRO plant will supply treated wastewater to the industrial units. Till now, these industrial units were supplied with 40 MLD desalinated water.

With the inauguration of the TTRO plant, the desalinated water will also be available to citizens for drinking purposes.

According to an official, the treated water is fit for drinking as it has a total dissolved solids (TDS) level of 70 while the normal drinking water has a TDS of about 250.



