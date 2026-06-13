Tamil Nadu Man Befriended Women, Made Them Share Private Videos, Arrested

A man has been arrested in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on charges of allegedly harassing women through video calls and exchanging private videos after gaining their trust, the police said.

The case has sparked a political controversy, with conflicting claims emerging over the accused's alleged links to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Investigators said the accused, who runs a grocery shop in Salem, befriended women living in his neighbourhood and gradually won their confidence before engaging in private video conversations. Police suspect that several women from the locality may have been in contact with him online.

The case surfaced after one of the women allegedly ended her relationship with the accused and shared details of her experience with a reporter. Based on the information that emerged, the police secured a formal complaint from the woman and arrested the accused.

Officials said they have recovered a few screen recordings of video calls allegedly made by the man. Multiple provisions of the law, including sections relating to harassment of women, have been invoked against him.

"We have remanded the man. We are investigating," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The police believe most of the women who were in touch with the accused lived in the same neighbourhood. Investigators are examining electronic evidence and are attempting to ascertain whether there are more survivors.

The case has taken on political overtones because of the accused's purported association with the ruling TVK. However, there are conflicting versions from law enforcement authorities.

A police officer told NDTV that the accused was "a TVK member but not a functionary." Another senior officer said the man had "no links with TVK".

DMK MP Kanimozhi has demanded a thorough investigation and urged the ruling party to ensure justice. In a statement, she said reports that a TVK functionary had allegedly threatened and recorded obscene videos of more than 50 women were shocking.

The TVK's Salem unit rejected the allegations linking the accused to the party. In a statement, it said there was "no link between the party and this individual" and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading what it termed misinformation.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time. Crimes against women, particularly sexual offences, emerged as a major issue during the recent assembly election campaign. Just days ago, the new TVK government launched "SingaPenn", a special women's safety task force aimed at strengthening measures for the protection of women across the state.