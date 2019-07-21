Tamil Nadu Man, Attacked Over Photo Of Him Having Beef Soup, Arrested

Four people had been arrested for allegedly attacking Mohammed Faisan. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur for posting a picture of him consuming beef soup, was arrested today on charge of disturbing peace soon after he was discharged from a hospital, the police said.

Earlier, four people had been arrested for allegedly attacking him.

The men had gone to Mohammed Faisan's house in Poravacheri village on July 11 and objected to the post, the police had said. After a quarrel, they allegedly attacked him.

Mohammed Faisan was injured and admitted to a government hospital.

A case had been registered against him and others for trying to disturb peace and communal harmony, police said.

