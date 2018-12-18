Tamil Nadu Launches Door-Step Aadhaar Enrollment For Children Below 5

The scheme worth Rs 13.61 crore will help collect the biometric data of children from their homes (FILE)

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a scheme to provide the door-step registration for Aadhaar for children under the age of five. The scheme, worth Rs 13.61 crore, will help collect the biometric data of children from their homes to issue them their unique Aadhaar number, an official statement said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched the scheme on Monday and gave away seven Aadhaar kits that contained laptop computers and biometric machines Social Welfare Department officials for the scheme.

The government also plans to set-up camps for pregnant and lactating women in villages seeking Aadhaar enrollment, the official statement said.

The initiative also aims to enable Anganwadi workers to be involved in Aadhaar registration work, it said.

A total of 1,302 kits will be set up in 434 child development scheme offices across Tamil Nadu as part of the scheme, the release added.