Tamil Nadu Engineer Invents Unique Engine That Uses Hydrogen, Releases Oxygen

The eco-friendly engine designed by Sounthirajan Kumarasamy uses distilled water.

A mechanical engineer from Tamil Nadu has invented an eco-friendly engine that runs on distilled water. Sounthirajan Kumarasamy, the engineer from Coimbatore, said, the engine that he has designed is unique and it uses hydrogen as fuel source and releases oxygen.

"It took me 10 years to develop this engine. It is the first-of-its-kind invention in the world. It uses hydrogen as the fuel source and releases oxygen," the engineer told news agency ANI.

Mr Kumarasamy said the engine will be introduced in Japan in a few days. He is hopeful of introducing it in India too.

Sounthirajan Kumarasamy said it took him it took him 10 years to develop the engine.

"My dream is to introduce this engine in India. I knocked on all the doors of the administrators but could not get a positive response. So I approached the Japan government and got the opportunity. This engine will be introduced in Japan in the coming days," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.