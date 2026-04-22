Tamil Nadu Polls: D Jayakumar Eyes AIADMK Stronghold Lost In 2021

For the longest time in his political career, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar was considered synonymous with Tamil Nadu's Royapuram seat. The year 2021, however, was a massive setback for the five-time MLA, who lost to DMK's Idream R. Murthy

Jayakumar has won five elections from Royapuram since 1991. His victory in 1991 marked the beginning of a long-standing dominance. Though he lost the 1996 elections to DMK's R Mathivanan, he gained his footing again in 2001 and went on to secure four straight wins till 2016.

This winning streak firmly established Royapuram as his stronghold and also cemented his position as one of AIADMK's most dependable faces in North Chennai.

That streak was broken in 2021 when R Murthy defeated him by a margin of 27,779 votes.

Despite the loss, Jayakumar has remained politically active in Royapuram. Earlier this year, he openly expressed his frustration over the defeat and asked voters what led to the “punishment” after years of support.

He further affirmed that Royapuram remains his “home” and made it clear he has no intention of shifting constituencies. He said he'd continue to contest from here for years to come.

Over the years, Jayakumar held important positions in government. He served as the 12th Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly between 2011 and 2012 and has been a Cabinet Minister under multiple AIADMK governments.

AIADMK has once again trusted Jayakumar, banking on his strong track record. It hopes that he can turn his long-standing connection in the constituency into votes and reclaim it.

Jayakumar is up against Dr. Subair Khan of the DMK, K. V. Vijayathamu of the TVK and Babumailan of the NTK.

The voting will take place on April 23 and the counting is scheduled for May 4.