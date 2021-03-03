AIADMK Will Decide If VK Sasikala Will Join Tamil Nadu Alliance, Says BJP

Tamil Nadu Election: The AIADMK will decide on the VK Sasikala matter, the BJP said (File)

The BJP today said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating VK Sasikala, once a close aide of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 election in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it.

BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge and national general secretary CT Ravi, when asked if his party wanted Ms Sasikala to be in the AIADMK-led alliance and on Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly speaking to Chief Minister K Palaniswami about the mater, said, "Only you are speculating."

The BJP is part of the AIADMK-led alliance and whether to accommodate Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran would be decided by the ruling party, Mr Ravi said.

Both Mr Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam knew the strengths and weaknesses of Ms Sasikala and Mr Dhinakaran and they would take a decision, Mr Ravi told reporters in Chennai.

Mr Ravi said there was "no conflict" on seat-sharing talks and discussions were on. "We are strengthening the party in all 234 seats," the BJP leader said.

AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked if the BJP recommended bringing Ms Sasikala to the alliance led by his party, said, "No one can force us."

The BJP has never interfered in the AIADMK's internal affairs and a big rumour was doing the rounds that the BJP was putting pressure on the party on the matter, the Fisheries Minister said.

The party's ideology and electoral alliances were two different things and the AIADMK's stand is to keep Ms Sasikala and AMMK at bay, D Jayakumar said.

On Mr Dhinakaran saying that anti-DMK parties accepting AMMK's leadership were welcome for electoral alliance, the Fisheries Minister said it was a "mockery."