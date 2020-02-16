20-Year-Old Killed While Resisting Robbery In Tamil Nadu: Cops

Police said that a search operation is still going on to arrest the suspects (Representational)

A 20-year old engineering student was stabbed to death by a three-member gang for resisting their attempt to rob his mobile phone near Sulur on the outskirts of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, the police said today.

Tami Selvan, a third year mechanical engineering student was returning home when three men on two bikes approached him from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone, at KM Patty on Saturday, the police said.

When he resisted and raised an alarm, one of the gang members stabbed him on the chest with a knife and fled the scene, they added.

The profusely bleeding student rushed to his house and his father took him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A search is on for the suspects, the police added.