Tamil Nadu By-Election 2019: D Jayakumar Mocks MK Stalin As AIADMK Takes Lead On Both Seats

D Jayakumar took a jibe at MK Stalin as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats.

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe against his rival DMK chief Stalin on Thursday as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats in by-election.

"Through this election, DMK chief Stalin wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics and many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat," he told ANI.

Vikravandi and Nanuguri Assembly constituencies went to bypolls were held on October 21.

By-election to Nanguneri assembly seat was necessitated as its MLA H Vasantha Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Vikravandi bypoll was held due to the death of its sitting DMK MLA K Radhamani in June.

