30 Voting Machines For Tamil Nadu Bypoll Shifted Suddenly, Says DMK

The DMK urged the poll panel that the EVMs be restored back to their original place. (File)

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party on Sunday alleged that 30 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) meant for the October 21 Nanguneri Assembly by-poll in Tamil Nadu have been "suddenly shifted" for "unknown reasons."

DMK Organisation Secretary and party's Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo seeking an enquiry into the matter.

He urged the EC that the EVMs be restored back to their original place and be kept under adequate protection without giving room "for any suspicious activities."

According to information from the chief agent of Congress candidate Ruby R Manoharan, "30 EVMs which were kept for bye-election at Nanguneri Taluk Office are suddenly shifted to Tirunelveli Collectorate for unknown reasons during the mid-night of October 12," RS Bharathi said in his letter.

DMK's ally Congress is contesting the by-poll, necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MLA H Vasantha Kumar (Congress) following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari in April this year.

RS Bharathi said there was no intimation given by any official before shifting of the EVMs, "which is totally in violation of the mandatory instructions issued" by the EC in this connection.

"Such shifting of EVMs without any intimation to political parties raises suspicion over the activities of the officials. Such practice shall be deprecated to ensure free and fair election," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.