Tamil Nadu Bans Cotton Candy After Food Lab Finds Cancer-Causing Element

Puducherry has already implemented a ban on cotton candy. (File)

Tamil Nadu has banned the sale of cotton candy due to the alarming presence of a cancer-causing element. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced the ban on Saturday following a food lab analysis.

The Food Analysis Laboratory had found Rhodamine-B in cotton candy and various other coloured sweets, terming them unsafe and substandard for consumption.

Calling it a punishable offence, Mr Subramanian announced that any involvement in the manufacture, sale, serving, or packing of Rhodamine B-laced products would result in stringent action.

Directives have also been issued to food safety authorities to conduct thorough inspections and take strict actions against violators.

The neighbouring Union territory of Puducherry has already implemented a ban on cotton candy.

The ban is bound to affect the livelihood of hundreds of cotton candy vendors and manufacturers across the state.