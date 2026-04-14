Crowds, Cash Schemes, Confidence: DMK Sets The Tone In Tiruvallur

It was less a political rally and more a festival of colour, slogans and swagger. As MK Stalin stepped into Tiruvallur on his campaign trail on Monday evening, the streets swelled with cadres in black and red, women waving party flags, youngsters dancing to drumbeats, and elderly residents lining the roads to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister.

The frenzy was unmistakable. But beneath the noise, conversations with voters revealed a layered political mood, confident for some, cautious for others, and curious about new entrants.

Experience vs Fandom: MK Stalin vs Vijay

During crowd interaction, a group of college students debated the so-called "Vijay factor." One of them was blunt: "I feel DMK will come to power. Others don't have that kind of experience."

Another dismissed actor-turned-politician Vijay as a phenomenon confined to fan clubs. "No chance. Only fans. Nobody will vote."

Yet, dissent surfaced within the same group. A man declared, "2026 CM is Vijay. TVK 100% win. DMK zero." His friend quickly interjected, laughing, "He doesn't have much election knowledge. Vijay has only cinema experience. Even if voted, what will he do?"

The exchange captured a recurring theme, admiration for celebrity, but hesitation about governance.

Cadre Certainty

Among many other men and cadres gathered there, the mood tilted decisively toward the ruling party. "DMK will win 210 seats," one predicted confidently. Others echoed the sentiment: "They will return to power."

For them, the debate wasn't about whether the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would win, but by how much. AIADMK was described as "strong once," but weakened after aligning with the BJP. "The party is not unified," said one resident. "That is their problem."

On welfare, the assessment was direct. "All promises fulfilled. Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000- they are giving. Each household gets Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 through schemes."

Students Weigh In

A young woman and her classmate said they once admired Vijay as a film star but now prefer experience in politics. "2026 is DMK's again," they said in unison. "TVK has many youngsters, but no experience."

Even AIADMK, they felt, faces a tough road ahead.

Local Lens: Development As Currency

Two long-time residents of Tiruvallur shifted the focus from party rivalry to local development. They cited crores spent in the constituency, new bypass roads, upgraded hospitals, and bus stands.

"Three bypass roads constructed. They have spent a lot here," one said. But demands remain: "We need an engineering and arts college. So many students travel to Chennai."

The refrain was consistent: "DMK has to come. They should continue doing well."

Stalin's Pitch: Welfare, Identity And Attack

Taking the stage, MK Stalin framed the election as a choice between proven governance and untested alternatives.

He listed flagship schemes - "Naan Mudhalvan," "Pudhumaipenn," doorstep medical services, the Kalaignar Dream Home Scheme, and highlighted infrastructure in Tiruvallur district: new bus stands in Tiruvallur, Tiruttani and Kuthambakkam, temple renovations, a solar park in Manallur, a proposed Film City in Poonamallee, and nearly 60 bridges constructed.

Looking ahead to 2026, he promised an Rs 8,000 coupon scheme, enhanced pensions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, dialysis facilities in government hospitals by 2030, and free electric pump sets for fishermen.

But it wasn't just governance, it was identity. Referring to remarks about renaming Tamil Nadu, he invoked Perarignar Anna and asserted: "As long as the DMK and Stalin are alive, you cannot even touch Tamil Nadu."

The speech sharpened into an attack on the BJP alliance and Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing them of silence on Tamil Nadu's rights and surrendering regional interests.

"Who is the Superstar?" he asked, drawing cheers. "Now, the real Superstar is the election manifesto."

Crowd vs Conversion?

The rally's energy was undeniable. Drums beat, slogans rose, and cadres thronged every vantage point. Yet, as seasoned observers often caution, crowd size does not always translate into ballot numbers.

In Tiruvallur, however, the mood on the ground across age groups appears to lean toward continuity. The ruling party's welfare delivery, infrastructure push, and identity politics seem to resonate strongly, even as curiosity about new entrants like Vijay simmers among the youth.