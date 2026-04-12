Caps, Scarves, Noon Breaks: Heat Is Reshaping Election Campaign In Tamil Nadu

With temperatures soaring close to 40 degrees Celsius across several parts of Tamil Nadu, the ongoing Assembly election campaign is being dictated as much by the weather as by political strategy. Candidates and party workers are recalibrating their routines to cope with the oppressive summer heat, even as they strive to maintain momentum in voter outreach.

In districts such as Tiruchy and Madurai, campaigning now follows a split schedule. Activities begin early in the morning, pause during the peak afternoon heat, and resume only after sunset.

What was once a continuous day of rallies and door-to-door canvassing has transformed into carefully timed engagements aimed at minimising heat exposure.

Party cadres on the ground are taking additional precautions. Caps, scarves, and drinking water are being distributed widely among supporters, while leaders repeatedly urge people to stay hydrated during public interactions.

Campaigns in crowded neighbourhoods and marketplaces continue, but with visible adjustments to pace and duration.

The toll of the extreme weather is already evident. In a recent incident in Thanjavur, AIADMK candidate Elamathi Subramanian reportedly fainted while campaigning, highlighting the physical strain imposed by prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The episode has served as a cautionary reminder, prompting candidates across parties to adopt stricter safety measures.

Senior leaders, particularly those in advanced age groups, are among the most cautious.

A senior DMK leader who has already crossed 75 years of age said he has modified his daily schedule significantly, beginning his campaign at 7 a.m. and concluding by late morning. He avoids hot beverages such as tea and coffee, opting instead for juices to stay hydrated. The leader also said that while providing refreshments to large gatherings is limited by election expenditure regulations, party workers have been advised to carry their own water and essentials.

Campaigning resumes only after 3.30 pm, once temperatures begin to dip.

Despite the challenges posed by the heatwave, the intensity of the election campaign remains undiminished.

Political parties continue to push aggressively, balancing voter engagement with health precautions.

As polling day approaches, the battle for votes is increasingly becoming a test of endurance against both political rivals and the unforgiving summer sun.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)