Take Steps For Safety Of Women: Kamal Haasan Tells Tamil Nadu Government Kamal Haasan was apparently referring to the recent incidents of assault on women in the state including murder of a college student in Chennai.

Erode: Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan today alleged that the law and order in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating and asked the government to take steps for the safety of women.



The actor-turned-politician was apparently referring to the recent incidents of assault on women in the state including the murder of a college student in Chennai a couple of days ago.



"The way women are treated here currently is shameful and they are facing lot of threats and problems on the roads," he told reporters in Erode, adding the government should to take steps to provide safety to women.



The MNM founder also dismissed allegations that he was receiving funds from Christian missionaries, saying, "All I can do is laugh it off."





On the Cauvery issue, Mr Haasan appealed to the centre to form the Cauvery Management Board.



He condemned the defacement of statues of leaders in Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country, but said he was against erection of such statues. "No one should be allowed to disfigure the statues once they are erected and I condemn the same," he added.



Mr Haasan visited Periyar Anna Memorial House here run by the government where rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, fondly called Periyar, was born.



The MNM leader, who is on a state-wide tour, addressed meetings at various places in Erode district.



Mr Haasan took the political plunge by launching the Makkal Needhi Mayyam at Madurai on February 21, saying his outfit was committed to politics free from "games of caste and religion" and would focus on good governance.



