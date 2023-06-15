'Should Get Oscar For Acting': AIADMK Leader On Tamil Nadu Minister's Arrest

Why Senthil Balaji was crying when he got arrested? He should face it strongly and go on."

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar mocked DMK leader Senthil Balaji after he was hospitalized following his arrest by ED in connection with a money laundering case and said that he should be given an Oscar award "for his drama and acting."

Speaking at a press briefing, D Jayakumar said, "All the DMK Ministers have corruption allegations on them. Minister Senthil Balaji should receive an Oscar award for his drama and acting."

He further claimed that "TASMAC employers are so happy and it is 'Diwali' for them because he has tortured them to collect lots of money for him."

D Jayakumar also demanded the resignation of Minister Senthil Balaji and added that "all the people of Tamil Nadu need that."

"Senthil Balaji should be sacked immediately from the TN Ministry. All the TN people need that. Even Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister should resign from the post", he added.

The AIADMK spokesperson said that Minister Senthil Balaji should face the legal proceedings strongly.

"Why Senthil Balaji was crying when he got arrested? He should face it strongly and go on. Why should he do all these things and later cry over it? He said he got chest pain all of a sudden. Why this kind of drama and claiming he got 3 blocks in the heart? Even my son is a doctor and I asked him, he said that for 30 per cent block there is no need for bypass surgery at all, it is done only if it crosses 70 per cent", Mr Jayakumar added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Principal Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed Minister Senthil Balaji's petition seeking to reject his remand of 15 days in the money laundering case.

The judge is yet to hear arguments for Enforcement Directorate's petition for police custody.

Senthil Balaji was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.

This follows after the minister was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case early Wednesday.

He was admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

V Senthil Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in the early hours of Wednesday.

Minister Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed the hospital officials.

Mr Balaji was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain during questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

