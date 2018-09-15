Shocking CCTV Clip Shows Biker Catching Fire At Fuel Pump In Tamil Nadu

The man was taken to the hospital and has sustained burn injuries.

Getting his bike's fuel tank full turned out to be a dangerous experience for a man in Tamil Nadu who caught fire the moment he started his bike.

The shocking incident, captured on a CCTV camera from Tirunelveli fuel station, shows the man seated on his bike as the fuel tank of his bike gets refilled and then pays the money. The moment he starts the bike, it catches fire and burns him too. Caught in the blaze, he falls off the bike as the fuel station staff members rush to his aide.

Watch the CCTV footage here:



According to reports, the petrol from the fuel tank leaked after the man got it full to its capacity and that could have been the reason for the fire. The police is investigating the matter further.