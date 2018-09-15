Shocking CCTV Clip Shows Biker Catching Fire At Fuel Pump In Tamil Nadu

The moment the man started his bike at the fuel station in Tamil Nadu, it caught fire and burnt him too. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: September 15, 2018 08:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shocking CCTV Clip Shows Biker Catching Fire At Fuel Pump In Tamil Nadu

The man was taken to the hospital and has sustained burn injuries.

Tirunelveli: 

Getting his bike's fuel tank full turned out to be a dangerous experience for a man in Tamil Nadu who caught fire the moment he started his bike.

The shocking incident, captured on a CCTV camera from Tirunelveli fuel station, shows the man seated on his bike as the fuel tank of his bike gets refilled and then pays the money. The moment he starts the bike, it catches fire and burns him too. Caught in the blaze, he falls off the bike as the fuel station staff members rush to his aide.

The man was taken to the hospital and has sustained burn injuries.

Watch the CCTV footage here:
 


According to reports, the petrol from the fuel tank leaked after the man got it full to its capacity and that could have been the reason for the fire. The police is investigating the matter further.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

CCTV CameraTamil NaduMan Catches Fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen Chimney

................................ Advertisement ................................