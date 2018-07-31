Rajinikanth Visits Karunanidhi In Hospital, Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Rajinikanth was out of the city for a film shoot and arrived tonight by a flight from Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: July 31, 2018 22:11 IST
Rajinikanth met the DMK chief's family members MK Stalin and MK Alagiri

Chennai: 

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth today visited M Karunanidhi in a private hospital and enquired about his health. The DMK chief is under intensive care for the fourth consecutive day.

Rajinikanth said he prayed for the speedy recovery of the DMK chief.

"Kalaignar is a very senior political leader. He is now asleep," he told reporters outside Kauvery Hospital, where Karunanidhi is admitted since Saturday.

Rajinikanth said he met the nonagenarian leader's family members including DMK working president M K Stalin, M K Alagiri and party Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and enquired about the leader's health.

The actor, who was out of the city for a film shoot, arrived tonight by a flight from Mumbai.

