Rahul Gandhi Visits Karunanidhi, Says Tamil Fighting Spirit Still Strong

"I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him", Rahul Gandhi later said.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 18:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi visits ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi in hospital.

Chennai: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today visited M Karunanidhi at a hospital in Chennai, where the DMK chief has been admitted in intensive care for the last four days. Mr Gandhi enquired about Karunanidhi's health from the doctors as well as his son and DMK leader MK Stalin. 

Speaking to reporters later, he said: "I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him. I met him. He is fine and stable.” 

Rahul Gandhi said Mr Karunanidhi, 94, had the spirit of Tamil Nadu people in him. 

"We have a long relationship with him. Soniaji sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi's family," Rahul Gandhi said. 
 

 

Mr Karunanidhi’s vital signs have gradually normalised but he will continue to remain hospitalised due to age-related overall decline in his general health, the Kauvery Hospital today said in a statement.

There was, however, a "transient setback" in the clinical condition of Mr Karunanidhi on Sunday. 

On July 26, Kauvery Hospital said Mr Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids at his home in Chennai. However, after his blood pressure dipped, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital.

 

 

Rahul GandhiM KarunanidhiKauvery hospital

