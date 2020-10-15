Rajinikanth Pays Full Property Tax, Says Going To High Court A 'Mistake'

This experience is a lesson, Rajinikanth tweeted.

Actor Rajinikanth today said it was a mistake to have approached the Madras High Court instead of the Chennai Corporation to settle a property tax row involving a wedding hall he owns. He also said this experience had come as a lesson.

The movie veteran's comment came a day after he withdrew his petition from the Madras High Court asking it to restrain the civic authorities from imposing a fine over the Rs 6.5 lakh property tax levied on his wedding hall. The court told the actor that he ought to have issued a reminder to the local body before coming to court. It also warned of imposing costs for rushing to it for relief.



In a tweet composed in Tamil and posted today, Mr Rajinikanth said, "Raghavendra Mandapam property tax...we should have appealed to the corporation. The mistake could have been avoided. #Experience is a lesson."

In his court plea, the actor had claimed he had sought remission of property tax from Chennai Corporation, citing a lack of business due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. He had also demanded a refund of all advance payments made since the nationwide lockdown imposed in March in the wake of the disease's spread. The movie artiste said he had approached the court only after the local civic body failed to respond to his appeal.

Mr Rajinikanth's plea had come amid an aggressive drive by Chennai Corporation to collect property tax from owners, many of who have said that they don't have the money to pay.

Meanwhile, the superstar today paid the entire amount of Rs 6.56 lakh levied as property tax.