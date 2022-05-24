PM To Lay Foundation Stone To Projects In Tamil Nadu Worth Rs 31,400 Crore

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal logistic park at Chennai. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai and will also participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad and, his office today said.

The projects that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of in Chennai will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Hyderabad and Chennai on May 26 and around 2 PM, will participate in the celebration of completion of 20 years of ISB Hyderabad and address the graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Programme class of 2022, the PMO said.

Around 5:45 PM, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.

In Chennai, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore, the statement said.

The 75 km-long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region, it said.

The 30-km-long third railway line between Tambaram--Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 115-km-long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-kms-long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project -- Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore, it said.

The 262-km-long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore and it will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two-three hours.

The four-lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port.

The ​​94-km-long four-lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31- km-long two lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3,870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations -- Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumarin - will also be laid during the programme, the PMO said.

This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a multi-modal logistic park at Chennai worth over Rs. 1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

The ISB was inaugurated on December 2, 2001 by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Regarded as one of the top B-schools in the country, the ISB also collaborates with several ministries and departments of the government to provide training and capacity building.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)