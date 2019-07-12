Tamil Nadu Man Attacked Allegedly After He Posted Photo Having Beef Soup

Mohammed Faisan was injured and admitted to the government hospital at Nagapattinam (Representational)

A Muslim man was allegedly attacked by a group of people at a village near Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam for uploading a picture of himself consuming beef soup, police said Friday.

Four people have been arrested in this connection, police added.

Mohammed Faisan, 24, from Nagapattinam's Poravachery had posted the picture on Facebook Thursday and described the dish's taste.

A group of people objected to the post and went to Mohammed Faisan's house Thursday night and questioned him, police said.

After an argument, they attacked him, police said.

Mohammed Faisan was injured and admitted to the government hospital at Nagapattinam.

On the orders of district Superintendent of Police TK Rajasekaran, police registered a case and arrested four people Friday -- Dinesh Kumar, 28, Agathian, 29, Ganeshkumar, 27 and Mohankumar, 28.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including attempt to murder.

