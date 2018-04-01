DMK's Stalin Calls For Tamil Nadu Shutdown Over Cauvery Row On April 5

Led by Mr Stalin, leaders of Congress and VCK parties protested at Valluvar Kottam. A large number of DMK activists participated in the event.
Addressing the crowd, Mr Stalin said a statewide shutdown would take place on April 5, blocking trains and buses.
Black flags would be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he comes to Tamil Nadu for not constituting the CMB, the party said.
Besides Mr Stalin, Congress leader S. Thirunavukkarasar and members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) including party chief T. Velmurugan were also arrested.
TVK members damaged a toll booth at Ulundurpettai, around 205 km from here.
Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are due.