10 Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka, MK Stalin Urges S Jaishankar To Intervene

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that 10 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought steps for their early release.

Mr Stalin, writing to S Jaishankar, said 10 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 8, 2025 along with their Karaikal (Puducherry union territory) based mechanised fishing boat.

Out of the 10 fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, six belong to Tamil Nadu (5 from Mayiladuthurai District and 1 from Nagapattinam District), he pointed out.

The fishermen are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood and their apprehension by the Sri Lankan Navy would cause immense distress to their families.

"As of now, 102 fishermen and 210 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan authorities. I therefore request you to initiate diplomatic efforts through appropriate channels to secure the early release of all the arrested fishermen along with their fishing boats."

