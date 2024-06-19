Mk Stalin Writes To S Jaishankar To Secure Release Of Arrested Fishermen In Sri Lanka

Families of fishermen had requested the central and state governments to take action (Representational)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats arrested by Sri Lanka.

The Chief Minister pointed out that four fishermen from his state who set out from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District were apprehended from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of four fishermen from Tamil Nadu on 18.06.2024 by the Sri Lankan Navy. These fishermen, who set out from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour in Pudukottai District, on their mechanised fishing boat bearing Registration No.IND- TN-08-MM-05, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on 18.06.2024," Stalin wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister said that such incidents disrupt livelihoods of fishermen and instill a "sense of fear" and "uncertainty" among the entire fishing community.

"These incidents not only disrupt the livelihoods of the fishermen but also instill a sense of fear and uncertainty among their families and the entire coastal communities," Mr Stalin said.

"Currently, 15 fishermen and 162 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Sri Lankan Government," he added.

Asking the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ensure the release of fishermen through diplomatic channels, he said, "I therefore request you to urgently prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the immediate release of all the fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their fishing boats."

Earlier in April, a total of 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were sent to Chennai in an Air India passenger flight from Sri Lanka's Colombo following their arrest, by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for crossing the border.

The 19 fishermen included nine from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal in Puducherry state. All of them went fishing in the sea in two boats on March 6.

The families of the fishermen had requested the central and state governments to take action to release the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately wrote an letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar, requested him to take action to release the fishermen.

The Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka subsequently held talks with the Sri Lankan government officials.

