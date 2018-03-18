Man Kills Mother, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Head After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother over a property dispute. (Representative) Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu: A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her today, police said.



They said Anand was having frequent quarrels with his mother Rani, a widow, over a property dispute.



After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said.



The slain woman was acquitted in a case relating to the murder of her husband 10 years ago, they added.



The police said Anand was arrested.



