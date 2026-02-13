Ramanand Sagar's Son Anand Dies At 84, Funeral In Mumbai

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, died at the age of 84 on February 13, 2026. He had been unwell for the past 10–12 years and was suffering from Parkinson's disease. The funeral was held at 4:30 PM today at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai.

Official Announcement By Family

Family members shared the sad news which read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear father Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra. The last rites will take place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 4:30 PM, at Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans)."

"Your prayers and blessings for his peaceful journey are sincerely appreciated. Sagar family."

About Anand Sagar

Son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand Sagar was part of the second generation managing Sagar Arts.

Anand Sagar had major contributions to mythological productions like the 2008 Ramayan. It was a continuation of his father's immense body of work that revolutionised viewership for Indian television in the 1980s. Apart from direction, he was also involved in producing films, namely Ankhen, Armaan and Alif Laila.

Anand Sagar is survived by wife Nisha Sagar and his children.