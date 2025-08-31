Ramayan Director Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Sagar Dies At 84, Last Rites To Be Held Today

Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, died today at 10 am. He was 84.

A source told NDTV, "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai."

He was a senior producer and noted cinematographer who carried forward the Sagar family's legacy in Indian cinema and television.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch, Prem Sagar's training gave him a strong foundation in photography and cinematography.

He went on to play a key role in shaping the visual identity of many projects under Sagar Arts, the production house founded by his father. Ramanand Sagar is best remembered for creating the iconic television series Ramayan.