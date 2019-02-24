'Alliance With AIADMK Natural, More Parties Ready To Join': PMK

The PMK is known to join hands with the winning alliance.

After announcing tie-up with AIADMK for the Lok Sabha Elections, the PMK said on Saturday that the alliance between the two was natural and that more parties were set to join the combine.

In a resolution adopted at a special meeting, the party said it was necessary for the alliance to sweep all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, including the lone Puducherry seat, for the development of the state and the union territory.

The AIADMK on Tuesday allotted seven Lok Sabha seats to the PMK under the seat sharing accord reached between the two.

The PMK would strive hard for the development of Tamil Nadu and also for amelioration of the lot of the people in the state. To achieve this goal it was "absolutely necessary" that the alliance emerged victorious in all the 40 parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it said.

"This is a principled and natural alliance and partymen should put in hard work to register victory of thealliance in all the 40 constituencies so that development of the state could be ensured," PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said in his address at the meeting.

In an apparent reference to the DMK's criticism of the alliance, he advised the PMK workers to simply "ignore all the mudslinging".