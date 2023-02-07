Fierce Contest In Key Tamil Nadu Election As AIADMK Files Nomination

They will be taken up for scrutiny on Wednesday. (Representational)

The opposition AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu filed his nomination papers for the Erode East Assembly bypoll on the last day for filing of nominations today after the O Panneerselvam faction opted out of the race.

The former legislator's entry into poll fray, is likely to make the contest a keen tussle between the AIADMK and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan (Congress), though Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidates, too, have submitted their papers, signifying their preparedness to lock horns with the DMK-backed Congress candidate.

About 75 candidates have filed the papers seeking to contest the February 27 byelection. They will be taken up for scrutiny on Wednesday. The last day for withdrawal of nominations is February 10.

Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam's announcement to withdraw his nominee Senthil Murugan to prevent the Election Commission from freezing the party's Two Leaves symbol and to ensure the party's victory at the hustings, had strengthened the hands of another former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who is the interim general secretary of the party.

Presidium Chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, who belongs to the Palaniswami faction, rushed to the national capital on Monday to convince the ECI on the collective decision of the general council in selecting a candidate and to retain the party symbol.

The ECI authorised Hussain to sign the forms meant to nominate the official candidate. Following this, the former lawmaker filed the nomination before the returning officer and Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar in Erode today.

The by-poll has been necessitated owing to the demise of Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, recently.

With the Palaniswami-led AIADMK faction assured of support from his rival Panneerselvam, for now, the party's Two Leaves was prominently displayed in the constituency. More than the candidate, the party's election symbol still holds sway among the masses.

Reiterating that Panneerselvam's support was only to retain the AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol, former State Minister K P Krishnan said the party would garner votes in favour of the symbol. "We will campaign as scheduled. There's no setback in the ECI asking Hussain to sign the nomination papers because the arrangement was only for the Erode East bypoll," Krishnan told reporters here.

Another former State Minister K A Sengottaiyan, supporting Palaniswami, claimed "Panneerselvam sacrificed Senthil Murugan, who trusted him." "This is something like the goats believing the butcher," he said, ruling out any meeting between the two former Chief Minister for rapprochement.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief K Annamalai extended his party's support to Thennarasu and appealed to the party members to strive for his victory.

In a statement here, Annamalai thanked Panneerselvam for his decision to withdraw his candidate in the interest and well-being of the AIADMK and also Palaniswami for putting up a candidate within the legal framework.

