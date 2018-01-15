In First Big Political Step, Kamal Haasan To Tour Tamil Nadu From Jan 26

Weeks after his much-awaited foray into politics, actor Kamal Haasan is all set to kick-start his debut tour across Tamil Nadu from January 26, he declared. Mr Haasan, who stepped into politics after accusing the E Palaniswami government of corruption and bad governance, is also to launch a whistle-blower app this month. Maiyam Whistle, the app, aims to encourage and enable citizens to expose corruption in the state.
- The actor will be travelling across Tamil Nadu to interact with people
- He will release his tour schedule in his weekly column on January 18
- He is also excited to work with actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth
"From the 26th (of this month), my journey to meet people will start. The complete schedule will be available in the next issue of Ananda Vikatan," he said during an awards function.
The 63-year-old actor is a contributor to the popular Tamil weekly magazine Ananda Vikatan. In his last column, he had tacitly expressed his interest to work with superstar Rajinikanth, who, too, desires to start a political revolution in Tamil Nadu and announced his entrance into the political arena on the last day of the last year.
Talking about what his political strategy would be, he wrote in his column, "I'd not antagonise my friends to secure my position like usual politicians. Nor is the youth ready to continue under such leadership. I'd attempt to reach out to elders and friends too."
Rajinikanth, 67, has announced his intention to set up a political party and contest all 232 seats in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly elections. Like his contemporary, Mr Haasan, too, has plans to float his own party, but said he was being cautious as he wants to build an organisation that would outlast him.