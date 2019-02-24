Tamil Nadu AIADMK Lawmaker Injured After Car Overturns Near Coimbatore

Dr K Kamaraj got hurt on his hand, while his personal assistant and the driver were hospitalised

AIADMK Lok Sabha member Dr K Kamaraj escaped with minor injuries when his car overturned near Vazhapadi in Salem district Sunday, police said.

The car, in which the lawmaker of the Kallakurichi constituency in Tamil Nadu was travelling to attend a government function, suddenly went out of control of the driver and overturned at Minnampalli near Vazhapadi, about 150 km from Coimbatore.

Dr Kamaraj got hurt on his hand, while his personal assistant and the driver were hospitalised with minor injuries, they said.

The lawmaker was on his way to take part in a function being attended by Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju in Salem.

On Saturday, AIADMK Lok Sabha member S Rajendran had died when the car in which he was travelling rammed into a road median at Tindivanam, about 130 km from Chennai.

The 62-year-old lawmaker representing Villupuram suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.