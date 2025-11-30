Tamil Nadu MRB Health Inspector 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Here

Tamil Nadu Health Inspector Admit Card 2025: The Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamil Nadu has released the admit card for Health Inspector Grade 2 examination scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2025. Candidates who applied for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - mrb.tn.gov.in. The exam will be held in one session, according to the official notification.

Tamil Nadu Health Inspector 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Download Admit Card For Health Inspector Grade II".

Click on "Login" and enter your user id and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "Tamil Nadu Grade 2 MRB Health Inspector Admit Card Download Link"

The posts of Health Inspector Grade II pay salary in the range of Rs.19,500 - Rs. 71,900 (Pay Matrix Level-8). A total of 1,429 posts are available.

TN MRB Health Inspector 2025: Exam Scheme

The examination will be conducted for three hours and will include two sections. The first is the Tamil Language Eligibility Test (10th Standard level), held for one hour and carrying 50 marks. Candidates must secure at least 40% in this section.

The second section will be a two-hour test for 100 marks, where candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent, except those belonging to SC/SCA/ST categories must score 30 per cent.

There is no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates shortlisted through the written test will have to undergo a physical medical fitness assessment, including a vision test.