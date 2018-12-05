Jayalalithaa Remembered On Second Death Anniversary

Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016. Her second death anniversary was observed with silent marches, floral tributes and pledges.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: December 05, 2018 13:41 IST
Jayalalithaa was paid tribute by AIADMK leaders on second death anniversary.


Chennai: 

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was remembered on her second death anniversary on Wednesday with silent marches, floral tributes and pledges.

AIADMK leaders O Pannnerselvam and K Palaniswami led the partyworkers to a silent march from Anna Salai to Marina beach, where the former AIADMK supremo was buried.

Senior cabinet ministers, leaders, supporters most of whom were wore black joined the peace march.

Floral tributes were paid and pledges were taken by AIADMK leaders and workers at her memorial.

AIADMK leaders on silent march to Marina beach to pay tribute to Jayalalithaa.

On social media too, tributes poured in for "Iron Lady" Jayalalithaa on second death anniversary:

Paying tribute, DMK leader Kanimozhi wrote on Twitter, "Surviving as a woman in a male dominated political world is not an easy task. Late ADMK Chief Jayalalitha confronted the challenges and proved successful. The lack of clarity shrouding her final days are very unfortunate and not befitting the leader she was."

Congress minority department head Nadeem Javed also paid tribute to the leader.

"Remembering Jayalalithaa, who was not only a successful political leader but also a great actress. My humble tribute to her on her death anniversary.#jayalalithaamemories," he wrote.

Bengal Chief Minister wrote, "Solemnly remembering J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, on her death anniversary. She was gone too soon. We miss her a lot."

Jayalalithaa died of cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016.

