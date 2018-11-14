J Jayalalithaa's New Statue Replaces The One That Barely Looked Like Her

The new statue was unveiled by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam this morning

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: November 14, 2018 10:36 IST
Chennai: 

Earlier this year, the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai hosted a grand event to celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The party had unveiled a life-size statue of their leader, popularly known as Amma, who died in December 2016.

The bronze statue, with a rose garland and her index and middle fingers held up to evoke the two leaves of her party's symbol, was installed next to the sculpture of AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran. However, the joy of party workers was short-lived. The statue barely looked like Ms Jayalalithaa. A closer look revealed an unrecognisable face.

The embarrassed party decided to replace it. The new statue was unveiled by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam this morning.

The party workers were happy again. They touched the statue's feet, distributed sweets and raised slogans hailing Ms Jayalalithaa.

