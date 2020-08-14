India To Bring Back Bodies Of 4 Students Drowned In Russia Next Week

Four students from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Volga river on Saturday. (Representational)

The bodies of four Indian students who drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd are expected to reach India early next week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

Four students from Tamil Nadu who were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.

V. Muraleedharan said he has spoken to the Indian Mission in Russia on the matter.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 4 Indian students who died in Volgograd due to drowning. Spoken to our Mission @IndEmbMoscow. The mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @VanathiBJP @VMBJP," he said in a tweet.