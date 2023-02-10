High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Police To Allow RSS Marches Across State

The court made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violate the order.

Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take route marches in various districts across the State on public roads.

On September 30, 2022, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to grant permission to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to organise the rally on November 6 instead of October 2. The Court was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by RSS' Tiruvallur joint secretary R Karthikeyan against the Police for denying permission to the route march on October 2, 2022.

In November 2022, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers carried out their annual rallies in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts in Tamil Nadu after the Sangh had got permission for their rally from Madras High Court.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Police had denied permission for RSS rallies in many places for which RSS office bearers had moved a contempt of court petition in the Madras High Court.

The court had made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violate the order.

"The Court had passed orders only after taking all circumstances into consideration and that no one should be allowed to undermine a judicial order and denial of permission despite court orders seems to be a mockery," RSS Side Senior Counsel Prabhakaran had argued last year.

Police side Council Elango had said that the central intelligence agencies itself had given inputs to the State regarding possible disturbance of law and order due to the action taken against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

"Chennai High Court has given permission to the RSS March and ordered the Tamil Nadu government to consider giving permission for the RSS March. Though it is said that, due to law and order issues the Government is denying permission for RSS March," an official release from Tamil Nadu Government issued last year had said.

"The Union Government has banned PFI and condemning this, various Muslim organizations are protesting across Tamil Nadu. Recently, various events in Tamil Nadu are triggering religious feelings and on the same day of the planned RSS March. Few political parties have asked permission for human harmony chain demonstrations against the RSS march. Police are working day and night and patrolling to ensure law and order in the state. So it is decided not to give permission for the RSS march and other organised Human Harmony chains," an official release from the Tamil Nadu government had said last year.

Following this order, various DMK alliance parties like VCK, MDMK and the communist party had requested the government not to give permission for the RSS March.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)