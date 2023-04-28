DMK Demands Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Apology Over 'Degrading' State Anthem

Kanimozhi alleged K Annamalai could not stop his party members from degrading the state anthem (File)

DMK MP Kanimozhi has demanded an apology from Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for "disrespecting" the state anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' during his party's election campaign in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

"How can someone, who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about people of Tamil Nadu?" Kanimozhi wrote on Twitter.

Countering the DMK leader, Mr Annamalai tweeted an old news clip of Chief Minister MK Stalin, then the Opposition Leader, in which it was reported that after hoisting the national flag at an event, the national anthem was not played.

In his tweet, Mr Annamalai said, "Do you need all this with a leader who doesn't know to play the national anthem after hoisting our national flag? Isn't yours the history of removing the line "Kannadamung Kalitelungum Kavinmalayalamum Tuluvum" from the Tamil Thai state anthem and sowing the division of the state?"

"Our only mission is to save the Tamil people from you and DMK's cheap politics. Do not worry," he added.

According to a viral video of the event, the state anthem of Tamil Nadu, Tamil Thai Vazthu, was played on the stage during a BJP election campaign event in Shivamogga. But it was stopped midway by senior BJP leader KS Eswarappa who asked them to play the state anthem of Karnataka.

The event occurred on Thursday and was attended by Mr Annamalai.

The polls for the 224-seat Assembly in Karnataka will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

