Court Dismisses TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala's Plea For AIADMK Name, Symbol

No grounds of challenge taken by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala are sufficient to set aside the order

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala challenging the Election Commission's order granting the AIADMK name and two leaves symbol to the faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

A bench of Justices G S Sistani and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal upheld the Election Court's decision of November 23, 2017, saying none of the grounds of challenge taken by Mr Dhinakaran and Ms Sasikala are sufficient to set aside the poll panel order.

The Election Commission on November 23, 2017 had allotted the ''two leaves'' symbol to the group headed by Mr Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The Election Commission agrees in High Court that ''pressure cooker'' symbol will not be allotted to anyone else in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next 15 days.