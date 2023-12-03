Cyclone Alert For Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu. To Hit In 12 Hours

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts for the next 12 hours.

As per an IMD release, the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

"Yesterday's Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours of December 2, 2023, over the same region," the release said.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours and reach west-central Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon," it added.

The release further stated that the cyclonic storm will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast during the December 5 forenoon with a maximum sustained speed of 80-90 kmph to 100 kmph.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5th December as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the release added.

Following the IMD's cyclone warning in Bay of Bengal, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports to alert people.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre informed that Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to skip the city and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100 kmph on Tuesday morning.

The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.

Rainfall intensity is set to increase from today, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.

Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3.

Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)