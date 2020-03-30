Tamil Nadu Couple Marries At Temple Doorstep Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The couple got married at the temple doorstep because it was closed due to coronavirus lockdown

The wedding rituals of a couple were performed at the doorsteps of Thirupparamkunram Murugan Temple here as it remain closed during the lockdown.

Seventeen more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu, taking the count of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 67, Tamil Nadu Health Department said today.

With 47 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness.