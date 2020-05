Mohammad Kaif Tweets How 85-Year-Old Woman Doing Her Bit To Help Migrants

The 85-year-old woman is selling idlis for just Re 1 from the last 30 years.

Many migrants have been facing difficulties due to the coronavirus lockdown and some people are ensuring that these people do not go hungry. One such woman is K Kamalathal from Tamil Nadu.

The 85-year-old woman is selling idlis for just Re 1 from the last 30 years. And even in the lockdown, when many are facing losses in their businesses, Ms Kamalathal continues to provide idlis so that migrants labourers who are stuck can avail the food.

Moved by her unconditional love, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared the picture of the woman on twitter.

"K Kamalathal ji, an 85-year-old woman, from Tamil Nadu who is selling idlis for just ₹1 for the last 30 years. Even in the lockdown, despite the losses, she says, "Many migrant labourers are stuck here." Her selfless service is an inspiration!" he wrote.

K Kamalathal ji, an 85-year-old woman, from Tamil Nadu who is selling idlis for just ₹1 for the last 30 years. Even in the lockdown, despite the losses, she says, "Many migrant labourers are stuck here."

Her selfless service is an inspiration !???????? pic.twitter.com/jtH1TQRiU0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 11, 2020

"salute to her !!!! incredible humanitarian service," one user replied to Mr Kaif's tweet.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 4,213 new patients in the last 24 hours, which takes the total to 67,152 cases so far, Union Health Ministry said this morning. The total number of deaths in India linked to one of the most contagious illnesses the world has seen in the recent decades has soared to 2,206, 97 people died in the last 24 hours.