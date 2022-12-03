Consider Plea For Job To Wife Of Covid-19 Victim: High Court

A counter-affidavit was filed by the authority concerned. (Representational)

The Madras High Court has directed the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) to consider a plea from the wife of a doctor, who was a victim of Covid-19 during the first wave in 2020, to provide a suitable job to her under the compassionate ground.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from V R Divya, a BE in Computer Science, recently.

In case, the grievance of the petitioner has not been redressed by the authorities even after her application has reached the seniority for consideration, the petitioner is granted liberty to approach this court once again if they (authorities) fail to comply with the undertaking given before this court to the effect that she will be given a suitable job as and when the application is received, the judge said.

The petitioner's husband, a doctor, died while on Covid duty in November 2020. She submitted an application in January 2021 to the relevant authority requesting for compassionate appointment. Since the request of the petitioner has not been considered till date, she filed the present petition.

A counter-affidavit was filed by the authority concerned stating that as and when the application of the petitioner based on her seniority is received, her request for compassionate appointment will be considered.

