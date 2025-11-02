MK Stalin Leads All-Party Meet Against Voter Roll Revision In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin has convened an all-party meeting in poll-bound Tamil Nadu today to discuss and decide the next course of action after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states.

Convened under the banner of Secular Progressive Alliance, this meeting comes days after the DMK and its allies met and warned that SIR could lead to large-scale removal of genuine voters, similar to what occurred in Bihar.

"Impractical, Risk To Voter Rights," Says DMK

Stalin said that while voter list revision is not opposed, carrying out such a massive exercise hastily during the northeast monsoon and barely nine months before the Assembly polls is "difficult, impractical and potentially harmful to democracy."

He said, "In Bihar, several lakh voters were removed and only a few lakh added later. Many among those removed were women, minorities and Dalits. We cannot allow this in Tamil Nadu."

Rahul Gandhi, INDIA Bloc Allege 'Vote Theft'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been spearheading opposition nationwide, accused the government and the ECI of enabling a "vote theft conspiracy."

He claimed that in Bihar, over 64 lakh voters were removed, calling the SIR process "a theft of votes, direct attack on democracy and the poorest sections of society."

Supreme Court's Intervention

Following petitions on the Bihar controversy, the Supreme Court issued two key directives to the Election Commission:

Publish the list of names deleted from the voter rolls (approximately 65 lakh in Bihar).

Accept Aadhaar as valid identity/documentation during voter verification to prevent wrongful exclusion.

Opposition leaders accuse the Election Commission of not fully implementing these directions, further raising doubts over the process.

Election Commission Defends SIR

The EC has defended SIR as a routine and legally mandated exercise to ensure pure and accurate electoral rolls.

It claimed the Bihar revision was completed successfully with "zero appeals", and said the same model would be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

BJP, AIADMK Welcome SIR, Skip Meeting

The key opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP are unlikely to attend today's meeting, openly backing the Election Commission.

AIADMK said, "We wholeheartedly welcome SIR. DMK fears defeat in 2026 and is creating excuses in advance."

Meanwhile, BJP said, "SIR is a constitutional procedure. Allegations of conspiracy are politically motivated."

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, an NDA partner, called the meeting "a DMK allies meet."

Call For Transparency And Voter Protection

DMK and allies said SIR requires people to affix photographs, download old voter lists and submit documents during heavy rains, causing hardship and disproportionately affecting rural and poor communities.

They questioned why the EC still does not accept family ration cards and aadhar as complete proof, despite Supreme Court direction on Aadhaar.

Stalin urged even political rivals to "rise above differences and protect every citizen's vote."