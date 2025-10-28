DMK, Allies Oppose Voter List Revision In Tamil Nadu, Call It 'Conspiracy'

Hours after the Election Commission (EC) announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states, including poll-bound Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies accused the poll body of acting with political motives. They called for an all-party meeting on November 2 to decide their next course of action.

In a strongly worded resolution, the alliance led by Chief Minister MK Stalin alleged that the SIR exercise was a "conspiracy to snatch away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu". They drew parallels with the large-scale voter deletions that took place in Bihar earlier this year.

Citing credible information that several lakh voters were removed in Bihar and later only a few lakh names were restored, the resolution claimed that the deletions disproportionately affected Muslims, Dalits and women. The DMK said it feared a similar pattern could emerge in Tamil Nadu under the guise of voter list correction.

The resolution also pointed to the Supreme Court's recent directive to the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof to safeguard genuine voters - an order it accused the EC of failing to implement. "Why is the Election Commission refusing to accept Aadhaar as a complete document? Why not accept our demand to include family cards?" it asked, calling the poll body's approach "controversial and suspicious."

While reiterating that it was not opposed to the voter list revision itself, the DMK and its allies said the timing and process were deeply flawed. They argued that conducting such an extensive exercise during the northeast monsoon months of November and December was "impractical and ill-conceived," and claimed it could lead to hardship for lakhs of voters who were now being asked to affix photos and attach downloaded copies of old electoral rolls.

"Under the guise of SIR, we fear a repeat of the Bihar model of voter deletions. Tamil Nadu will not allow this," the statement said, urging all political parties to unite against what it termed an "undemocratic move."

The AIADMK, which has revived its ties with the BJP, welcomed the EC's move, urging the poll body to carry out the SIR "in an orderly and transparent manner." It said the DMK was "only preparing excuses in advance for its defeat in the 2026 elections."

Separately, the DMK held a workshop for over 3,000 poll functionaries in Mamallapuram on Monday, which was addressed by Chief Minister Stalin, to strategise ahead of the voter roll revision amid SIR and the 2026 polls.